Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.