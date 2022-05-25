Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 3.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 30,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,545,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.