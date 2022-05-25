Capgemini SE (CGEMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3727 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CGEMY opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

