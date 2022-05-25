Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.85) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

DB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 4,552,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

