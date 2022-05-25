Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 21,609 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

