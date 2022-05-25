Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.13 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,845 shares of company stock worth $39,601,992. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.