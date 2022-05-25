Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $97.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,147.22. The company had a trading volume of 356,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,288.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

