Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $14.54 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000. Amcor accounts for about 4.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 18,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 333,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 10,125,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,589,135. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

