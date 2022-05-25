Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $3.34 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 968,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.