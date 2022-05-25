Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Chunghwa Telecom makes up approximately 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 402,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,426. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

