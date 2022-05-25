Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.47. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,480. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.