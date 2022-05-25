CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

MTBCP stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

