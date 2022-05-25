CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
MTBCP stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.
