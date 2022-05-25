CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 120,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,555. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

