CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,555 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.35.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

