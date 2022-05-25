Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

