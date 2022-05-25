Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 1.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Carvana were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $85,762,000. Natixis increased its stake in Carvana by 9,975.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 297,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 127.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after acquiring an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,721,250 shares of company stock worth $296,841,675 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 18,915,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $158.81. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.