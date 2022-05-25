Casper Reaches Market Cap of $178.41 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $178.41 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,588.19 or 0.42607635 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00502091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,889,230,683 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,520,378 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.