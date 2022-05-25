Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,495 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 278,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $362.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.