CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTT remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,086. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

