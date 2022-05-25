Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $207.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,474. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

