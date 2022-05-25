Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.50. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 9,426 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

