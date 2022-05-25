Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.67 ($1.48).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Centrica alerts:

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,351.55). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($103,080.01). Insiders purchased a total of 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.48 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 26,304,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13).

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.