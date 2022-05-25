Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.67 ($1.48).
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,351.55). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($103,080.01). Insiders purchased a total of 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 over the last ninety days.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
