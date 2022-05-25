Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.35 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.