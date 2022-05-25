Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

