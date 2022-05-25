Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.97

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $174.42, with a volume of 134190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

