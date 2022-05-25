China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

