China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
