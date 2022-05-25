Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 22,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,248,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 239,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

