Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 22,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,248,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 239,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
