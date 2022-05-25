Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

