Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

GPC opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

