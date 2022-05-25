Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,748 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 856.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 154,324 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

