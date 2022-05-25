Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,237 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $24,330,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,108,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trimble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 233,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

TRMB opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

