Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.