Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 25,495,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 194,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,062,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after acquiring an additional 179,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

