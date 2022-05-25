Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

Citi Trends stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $251.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.25. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 863.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

