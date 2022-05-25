Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

