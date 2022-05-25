Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,162.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $85,627,000. Finally, Rudius Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 1,249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 5,710,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,713. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

