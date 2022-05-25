Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integer by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Integer stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

