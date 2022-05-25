Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,138,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,851,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.