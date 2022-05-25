Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SYBT stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

