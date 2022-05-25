Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.11 and a 200 day moving average of $588.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

