Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $398.41 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.