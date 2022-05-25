Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

