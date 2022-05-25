Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

BERY stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

