Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,456 shares of company stock worth $3,654,941. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

