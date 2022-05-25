Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 344,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

