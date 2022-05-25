Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $74,932,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

BDC opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.