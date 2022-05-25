Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,089.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($51.46).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($43.35), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($463,928.40).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.
Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
