ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
