ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.