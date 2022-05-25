Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $33.80. Clearway Energy shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 2,707 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,069.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

