Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Rating) to report sales of $32.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $129.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $138.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

